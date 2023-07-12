Emirates launches on-demand regional charter service

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has launched an on-demand regional charter service. The passengers who want to make short trips in the GCC from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) can use this service.

The air carrier will deploy its Phenom 100 twin-engine aircraft with 4 seats for the service. Customers can fly to a wide range of GCC destinations both within and outside of the Emirates network.

Each passenger can check in one medium-sized bag weighing up to 15 kilograms, in addition to a carry-on handbag. Customers wishing to book the regional charter services can contact [email protected] or their preferred travel agent.