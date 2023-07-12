Islamic New Year: Gulf country announces holiday

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced the Islamic New Year holiday for private and public sector. The Center for Government Communication in Kuwait informed that July 19, which is likely to mark the start of the New Year, and Thursday, July 20, will be holidays for public and private sector. So, along with the weekend of Friday and Saturday, Kuwait residents will enjoy a 4-day break

Earlier, the Oman had announced that Thursday, July 20, 2023 will be a holiday for public and private sectors in the country.

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year and is the day on which the year count is incremented.