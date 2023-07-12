NIA cracks down on newly floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits operating in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) once again took decisive action against newly formed branches of banned Pakistan-backed terrorist organizations operating in Jammu and Kashmir. In a series of raids, the NIA targeted five locations in Anantnag, Shopian, and Pulwama districts of the Kashmir valley, resulting in the seizure of numerous digital devices containing substantial incriminating evidence.

The raided premises were residential spaces belonging to hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) associated with the recently established offshoots and affiliates of various proscribed Kashmiri terrorist outfits. Sympathizers and members of these organizations were also among the targets of the raids, according to the NIA.

The investigations focus on the involvement of these cadres and workers in activities related to terrorism, violence, and subversion in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities suspect their roles in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotics, and arms/ammunitions.

The Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) was registered by the NIA on June 21, 2022. It pertains to a combined physical and online conspiracy by banned terror organizations to carry out a series of violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir using sticky bombs, IEDs, and small arms. The Pakistan-backed outfits are also involved in radicalizing local youth and mobilizing overground workers to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the region, according to the NIA.

Investigations by the NIA have revealed that operatives based in Pakistan behind the conspiracy were utilizing various social media platforms to spread terror among the population. They were also utilizing drones to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics, and other supplies to their agents and members in the Kashmir valley.

The newly formed terrorist outfits under investigation include The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, and others. These groups are affiliated with major banned terrorist organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, and others.