Pakistan: Recent monsoon rains causes the death of 86 people and injures 151 others

According to reports from Pakistani media, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) released a report on Tuesday stating that the recent monsoon rains have resulted in the deaths of 86 people and injuries to 151 others since June 25. The NDMA further reported that six fatalities and nine injuries occurred in the past 24 hours alone due to monsoon rains and floods. Torrential rain has caused damage to 97 houses, exacerbating the havoc wreaked by the ongoing rain across Pakistan.

The NDMA revealed that among the 86 people who lost their lives since June 25, there were 37 children, 16 women, and 33 men, with the highest number of casualties reported in Punjab province. Punjab has been the worst affected, with 52 casualties, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 20 deaths and Balochistan with six deaths, according to official data.

Earlier this year, the NDMA had predicted a 72 percent chance of devastating floods in Pakistan in 2023, attributing them to a rapid rise in temperature, glacier melting, and early monsoon. NDMA chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider, during a briefing to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), stated that if catastrophic floods similar to last year were to occur, the country would face a significant economic crisis.

Imran Qureshi, the Director General of Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), issued a high alert to the disaster response team of Rescue 1122, urging them to be prepared. He emphasized the need for sufficient fuel for rescue operations, stocking up on medicines at medical camps, and arranging appropriate shelter and food for animals. Qureshi’s alert came after India released a significant amount of water from Harike to the Sutlej River.

Meanwhile, in India’s Punjab state, the Sutlej River breached its Dhussi bandh at two locations, causing substantial damage to the embankment in Jalandhar district. Flooding occurred in surrounding areas, predominantly agricultural land. Indian officials have initiated rescue operations in the affected villages, which were flooded due to the large inflow of water and breaches in the Sutlej River overnight.