Police booked coaching institute for abetment of suicide of IIT-JEE aspirant

Police have charged a coaching facility in this city with aiding suicide in connection with the death of an IIT-JEE student who allegedly hanged himself in his PG room, officials said on Tuesday. Bhadur Singh (17), a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, was discovered dead in his room in Mahaveer Nagar-II on Friday night, and his body was recovered from the room on Saturday morning, according to police.

Police also found a suicide note in his room. He had been studying for the IIT-JEE exam at a coaching institute in Kota’s Vigyan Nagar neighbourhood for the past two months, according to authorities. Bhadur’s brother, Jai Bhim Singh, arrived in Kota on Sunday to claim the corpse after the autopsy, accusing the coaching institute of torturing the 17-year-old and suspending him from the institute, causing him to commit suicide.

On Sunday night, police filed a case against the coaching institute’s administrators under Section 306 of the IPC and launched an investigation. Previously, the police had filed a case under Section 174 of the CrPC to examine the cause of death. According to his lawsuit, the coaching institute tormented Bhadur and suspended him from the institute, causing depression and distress, forcing him to commit suicide. Jai Bhim further claimed that despite Bhadur’s apologies, the institute did not lift his punishment. According to the DSP, the complainant did not name the institute in the FIR and merely mentioned its location near City Mall in Vigyan Nagar.

However, speaking to the media after the postmortem on Sunday midday, Jai Bhim said that Bhadur had been attending coaching courses at Kota’s Physics Wallah Vidhyapeeth.