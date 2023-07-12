Prime Video to create Mission Start Ab, a series to showcase India’s grassroots innovators

Prime Video, India’s beloved entertainment platform, has partnered with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, to create Mission Start Ab, a groundbreaking series that will showcase India’s grassroots innovators as they accelerate the growth of their businesses.

This seven-episode series will feature promising entrepreneurs who are focused on scaling their Made-for-India innovations, which have the potential to bring about socio-economic change. These entrepreneurs will undertake a series of challenges aimed at scaling their businesses and securing funding. With India boasting one of the world’s largest and most dynamic start-up ecosystems, this series, entirely made in India, will bring together three renowned investors who will search for India’s next Unicorn. These investors will put ten early-stage founders through intense exercises and simulations to test their entrepreneurial, management, communication, and crisis management skills.

Mission Start Ab is a series that will captivate audiences with the power of human stories behind promising Indian start-ups. It will celebrate the ingenious and audacious entrepreneurs who have the potential to build and scale their businesses, while providing three prolific investors with the opportunity to invest in them. The series will captivate viewers with the stories of these unique Indian start-ups and founders, showcasing their humble beginnings, indomitable spirit, and the sacrifices they have made to turn their dreams into reality. Beyond being a show solely focused on raising funding, where entrepreneurs seek investments and investors seek profits, in this series, investors will also act as mentors, challenging and empowering some of the brightest minds in the country. Audiences will witness these amazing early-stage entrepreneurs competing with each other to become India’s next Unicorn. Currently in production, this upcoming reality show is set to premiere soon on Prime Video.

“Lauding the remarkable spirit of India’s grassroots innovators, I am delighted to announce Prime Video’s reality series Mission Start Ab. This captivating series will serve as a powerful platform, showcasing the inspiring stories of those driving social change through innovation,” said Shri Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India.

“I am optimistic that it will offer immense learning opportunities to grassroots innovators in India, providing valuable insights into sustainable start-up practices and attracting the right investors. Furthermore, the series promises to entertain viewers while promoting the growth of our nation’s grassroots innovation ecosystem.”

Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India, expressed pride in partnering with the Office of the PSA, Government of India, to bring Mission Start Ab to life. This collaboration represents another milestone in the journey that started with Amazon India signing the Letter of Engagement with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting earlier this year, aiming to contribute to the growth of India’s creative economy. This collaboration showcases their commitment to the country and their viewers, as they create new formats that empower entrepreneurs, innovators, and creators to expand their horizons through their service. By tracing the journey of some of the most innovative minds in India, the aim of Mission Start Ab is not only to highlight grassroots innovations taking place across the country but also to fuel the dreams of many young Indians.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President – Public Policy at Amazon India, highlighted Amazon’s focus on supporting and nurturing entrepreneurs in India. This Amazon Original show on Prime Video, in association with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, is another initiative to propel India’s start-up ecosystem. They believe that this show will inspire individuals to choose the path of entrepreneurship and contribute to advancing the government’s ‘Start-up India’ initiative.

Alia Bhatt, a popular actor, successful entrepreneur, and investor, was present at the event to share her journey as an entrepreneur. She praised the Office of the PSA, Government of India, and Prime Video India for enabling and empowering entrepreneurs through Mission Start Ab. She believes that the series can have a far-reaching impact on the country’s growing start-up ecosystem, as it takes a special kind of determination to turn ideas into reality and create something out of nothing.