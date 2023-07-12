Saudi Arabia announces start of Umrah season

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced the start of the Umrah season. Citizens and residents of GCC countries can now able to apply for an Umrah permit via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications.

Pilgrims from outside of the GCC region will be able to perform Umrah from the start of the new Islamic year which will fall on either next Tuesday or Wednesday. The e-visa for Umrah can be requested from the Nusuk platform.