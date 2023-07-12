Sending opium to Canada in Chyawanprash box; Punjab resident arrested

According to officials, a Punjab resident was arrested on Tuesday for reportedly attempting to ship opium to Canada by concealing it in a box of Chyawanprash, an ayurvedic health supplement. The problem was discovered on Monday when the courier firm scanned the shipment.

They subsequently notified the State Narcotics Control Bureau. Officials stated that when the parcel was unpacked in the presence of Excise and Taxation officer Manik Ahalawat, 44 grammes of opium in a tiny packet was discovered within a half kg box of Chyawanprash.

There were also clothes and refreshments in the package. According to Assistant Sub Inspector Mahender Singh of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, the parcel was sent by Sukhvinder Singh, a native of Punjab, and was to be delivered to Varinder Singh, a resident of Marie in Canada.

On Monday, a FIR was filed at the Udyog Vihar police station under Section 18 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“The parcel has been seized, and we are gathering information on the accused who made the booking,” Inspector stated. On May 26, Gurugram police filed a complaint against a Punjab resident for allegedly attempting to transfer opium to a person in the United States by concealing it inside boxes of Chyawanprash and sending it through courier.