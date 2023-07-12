Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet approved two thermal power projects

Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet approved two thermal power plants — ‘Obra D’ — of 800 MW capacity each, to be developed in the tribal area of Sonbhadra at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore. The UP government signed the agreement for the two projects with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in February this year during the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow.

According to State Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma, the projects would significantly improve the state’s power situation, especially as electricity usage continues to rise. “We signed an agreement with NTPC to set up a thermal plant at Obra during the Global Investors Summit,” he continued. This factory will be erected on approximately 500 acres of land, and if additional land is required, arrangements will be made. The UP government and NTPC will participate equally in this, the minister stated. Both partners will contribute 30% equity, with the goal of obtaining a 70% loan from financial institutions.