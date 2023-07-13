6-year-old girl from Miami bravely finghts off a kidnapper outside her apartment

According to the police, a 6-year-old girl from Miami showed bravery when she fought off a kidnapper outside her apartment. The incident occurred last week on Thursday while Ah’lyric and her siblings were playing in the courtyard of their complex.

After the other children went inside, Ah’lyric noticed a white Range Rover parked near her apartment. She remained on the staircase when a man approached and grabbed her arm. The suspect was later identified as 32-year-old Leonardo Venegas.

In an interview with CBS Miami, Ah’lyric recounted, “There was a kidnapper walking to the back where I was sitting. He pulled me. He picked me up. He started running with me.”

Ah’lyric’s mother, Teshia McGill, described her daughter as “really brave” and stated that she fought off the kidnapper.

Ah’lyric continued, “Then I bit him. Then he slapped me and threw me on the floor.”

Miami police officer Kiara Delva commended Ah’lyric’s bravery, stating, “We’re thankful that that six-year-old little girl had a great memory. She was able to give a great description of the suspect involved, which helped our tactical robbery detectives locate the vehicle. Very brave – she fought for her safety.”

Surveillance footage reportedly captured the man fleeing the scene shortly after the incident.

The accused was subsequently taken into custody after a license plate reader captured the car’s tag.

During the investigation, the suspect claimed that he was in the area to look for houses to purchase. He also stated that he began running when he heard someone screaming. However, when questioned about his encounter with the girl, he requested an attorney.

Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz expressed concern over the case, describing it as uncommon and disturbing. He thanked the police for apprehending the individual and advised parents and guardians to ensure the safety of children by having adult supervision and playing in groups.

Authorities are investigating whether there were any additional victims. Capt. Freddie Cruz emphasized that such incidents are not typical in the city of Miami.