Assailants killed man in Andhra Pradesh, who made Rs 30 lakh by selling tomatoes

After earning Rs 30 lakhs selling tomatoes in the first week of July, a 62-year-old man was allegedly killed by robbers in exchange for money.

The tomato market, which is billed as the largest tomato market in Asia, is where Madanapalle native Rajasekhar Reddy sells the tomatoes he grows.

Due to the increase in tomato prices in the first week of July, Reddy sold 70 crates of tomatoes for more than Rs 30 lakh.

Family members believe additional businessmen may have been involved in the alleged murder along with the robbers, according to the preliminary inquiry.

He was apparently stopped while riding his bike by a group of thugs, who then forced clothes into his mouth, bound his wrists and feet to a tree, and lynched him.