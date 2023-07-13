Bhavana’s much-awaited comeback film ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu’ premieres exclusively on this OTT platform!

After a significant hiatus, renowned actor Bhavana has made a remarkable comeback to Mollywood with the much-anticipated film ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu’, which made its theatrical debut in February. Now, this captivating film, featuring Bhavana in a prominent role, has finalized its release date on a major OTT platform. Set to start streaming soon, the romantic tale also stars Sharafudheen as the lead and revolves around the reunion of two lovers who had been separated for a considerable time. Bhavana portrays the character of Nithya, a married woman, while Sharafudheen’s character, Jimmy, has an arranged marriage proposal. Their unexpected encounter takes place during this significant phase of their lives.

Bhavana, who held a prominent position in the Malayalam film industry, had taken a break following a controversy that had shaken the industry several years ago. Ahead of the theatrical release of her comeback film, numerous actors extended a warm welcome to her through social media platforms, showcasing their support and excitement. Over the past two decades, Bhavana has delivered multiple blockbuster hits, such as ‘Honey Bee’, ‘Swapanakoodu’, ‘Nammal’, among others, establishing herself as a talented and versatile artist.

Following its theatrical run, ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu’ will be available for streaming on Manorama Max, marking its OTT release three months later. The film is set to captivate audiences once again, starting from July 14th.