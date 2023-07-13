Bihar restaurant fined Rs. 3,500 for serving special masala dosa without sambhar

A Buxar, Bihar, restaurant got itself into trouble for not supplying sambar with dosa. The restaurant must now pay a fine of Rs 3,500 for selling their Special Masala Dosa for Rs 140.

Sambhar and chutney are typically served with dosas, in a way. After being taken to court by a customer, the restaurant was fined Rs 3,500. The consumer court acknowledged the ‘mental, physical, and economic’ anguish brought on by the petitioner’s being denied sambhar.

Namak Restaurant has 45 days to pay the fine, according to the court. If the restaurant doesn’t comply, the fine amount will be increased by 8% with interest.