Commodity Market: Gold price inches higher

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher in the commodity market. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59, 268 per 10 gram, higher by Rs 80 or 0.14%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 327 at Rs 73,873 per kg.

In the international markets, gold prices climbed to a near one-month high supported by a softer U.S. dollar. Price of spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,959.79 per ounce. This is its highest since June 16. U.S. gold futures ticked up 0.1% to $1,964.30.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.03% to 914.66 tonnes. Price of spot silver was little changed at $24.1255 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $951.93, and palladium edged 0.3% higher to $1,287.09.