Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: India bag 4 gold medals

Jul 13, 2023, 06:48 pm IST

Greater Noida: India won 4 gold medals in the opening day of Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. The event is held at the Gautam Budh University, Greater Noida.

Athlete Jyotsna Sabar  clinched gold in 40kg Youth Category, Asmita in 45kg Youth & Junior Category, and Komal Kohar in 45kg Senior category.  Gyaneshwari Yadav  won gold medal in the  women’s 49kg gold.

As many as 253 weightlifters, including 52 Indians, are competing across the senior, junior and youth categories in the 5-day tournament. The tournament will also serve as a test run for the prestigious AWF Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting championship.

