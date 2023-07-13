Fans throw objects at Taylor Swift during her concert at The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift, currently on The Eras Tour, became the latest artist to experience objects being thrown at her during a concert. As she exited backstage at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday, fans threw a few friendship bracelets towards her. Swift managed to dodge them as they were tossed from above, and her security immediately stepped in, urging the fans to stop and attempting to catch the bracelets.

Prior to the incident, Swift could be seen in a video waving at fans, right after concluding the show with her popular song ‘Karma’ from her latest album. However, when the footage of the bracelet-throwing moment was shared on Twitter, fans criticized the incident. One user expressed their dissatisfaction with the security guards blocking the bracelets, suggesting that they deserved a raise. Another user voiced their frustration, stating that people should stop throwing things as it is disrespectful and emphasizes unrealistic expectations of the artists.

Another Twitter user urged fans to prioritize the safety of the artists and refrain from engaging in such behavior. They highlighted that throwing objects should not be normalized and expressed concern about potential harm caused to entertainers. The user also hoped that this trend would not lead to artists being injured in the future.

This is not an isolated incident, as other artists like Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ariana Grande have also experienced items being thrown at them during their performances. Adele, in particular, has issued a strong warning to fans about throwing objects at her, using explicit language to emphasize her point during her Las Vegas residency.

The dangers of objects being thrown at artists have gained significant attention in recent months. In June, pop star Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone while performing, resulting in her hospitalization. She shared photos of her injury on social media, assuring fans that she was okay. When Rexha returned to the stage for her tour, she specifically requested that fans refrain from throwing phones at her face, emphasizing the importance of a safe and enjoyable show.

Overall, the incident involving Taylor Swift and the subsequent reactions on social media have sparked discussions about the hazards posed by objects being thrown at artists during concerts. Artists and fans alike are calling for increased awareness and respect to ensure the safety and well-being of performers.