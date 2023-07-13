Forex Market: Indian rupee opens higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market. The weakening of the US dollar in the global markets supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened at 81.95 a dollar, 29 paise higher against its previous closing. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee rose 12 paise and closed at 82.24 a dollar.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price inches higher

The dollar index which measures the US currency’s strength against six other currencies dropped to 100.54, the lowest since April 2022. The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth Rs 1,242.44 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 436.71 crore.