House owner in Hyderabad arrested placing a hidden camera inside the room of two women tenants

A disconcerting incident took place in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area, where a house owner was arrested on Tuesday (July 11) for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the room of two female tenants.

Following a complaint lodged by the victims, the accused was apprehended by the police and is currently in custody, as reported by Republic news.

The landlord, identified as Syed Salim, owns a five-story building in Hailam Colony near Jubilee Hills. While residing on the first floor himself, he had rented out the other flats, one of which was occupied by the two women involved in the incident.

Several months after the tenants had moved in, they began experiencing frequent power outages in their flat. In an attempt to find a solution, they called an electrician to inspect the electricity meter box located inside their room. To their astonishment, upon opening the meter box, they stumbled upon a hidden CCTV camera discreetly placed inside it.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the 45-year-old landlord had allegedly installed the covert camera to secretly record the women while they were changing clothes.

Furthermore, it was discovered that the camera was connected to a computer located at Syed’s residence. Disturbed by this invasion of privacy, the women immediately filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills Police.

The authorities have registered a case against the landlord under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have taken him into custody.

As part of the investigation, the hidden camera, along with its hard drive, has been seized as evidence and has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis.