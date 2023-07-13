Locopilot’s Alertness Rescues Youths on Alappuzha Rail Tracks

The alertness and quick response of a loco pilot played a crucial role in saving three young individuals whose bikes had become trapped near the railway track at the southern end of Alappuzha railway station on July 6. These individuals, two young women and their male friend, had ventured onto the railway line in search of a shortcut, only to be horrified by the approaching Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express.

Caught with their bikes on the tracks, they found themselves without enough time to reach safety. However, loco pilot S K Vimal Kumar had spotted the youths from a distance and immediately activated the emergency brakes. Nevertheless, a train requires some time to come to a complete stop.

“Fortunately, the train came to a halt just in the nick of time, only a few meters away from the youths,” stated a senior railway official.

In response to this incident, the Thiruvananthapuram divisional railway manager honored loco pilot Kumar and assistant loco pilot P Biju on Tuesday, commending their “presence of mind and timely action.”

Subsequently, the railway police apprehended the three youths involved in the incident. “Immediately after the incident, the individuals on a motorcycle and a scooter attempted to flee after removing their vehicles from the railway track. However, the crew managed to note down the vehicle numbers. The trio was swiftly arrested, and their vehicles were seized. They were later released on bail,” reported an official from the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

A case was registered against the three individuals under section 154 of the Railway Act for trespassing onto railway property and endangering lives by engaging in rash or negligent acts.

According to an officer, “There was a roadblock on the adjacent road. The youths recklessly trespassed the tracks in order to cross the main road. As a result of the incident, the train experienced a delay of three minutes.”