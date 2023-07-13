Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh1-million

Dubai: Timothy, a 67-year-old British expat in Dubai, won Dh1 million in the latest Mahzooz draw. He is the 51st millionaire of Mahzooz. The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week.

‘I am from the UK, but I have considered the UAE my home for the past 32 years and while I still need time to figure out what to do with the prize money, I think my plan is to stay here in the UAE with my family for the rest of my life. I feel very grateful to live in such a wonderful country,’ said Timothy.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

This week’s draw saw 1088 participants take home Dh467,000 in prize money.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.