Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx CNG in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx CNG. Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is offered in two variants: Sigma and Delta. The car is offered at a starting price of Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

It can also be availed via the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee of Rs 23,248. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program allows a customer to use a new car without owning it, by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers the cost of complete registration, service & maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

The Fronx CNG gets multiple premium features such as Dual Front Airbags, Reverse Parking Sensors, and SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, among others. It is powered by the 1.2L K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine along with a factory-fitted CNG kit. This engine delivers power output of 76 bhp at 6,000 rpm and torque performance of 98.5 Nm at 4,300 rpm in CNG mode. Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG mileage stands at 28.51 km/kg.