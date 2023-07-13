Nothing launches Phone 2 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: UK-based startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, Nothing launched a new smartphone in India. The handset named ‘Nothing Phone 2’ is the second smartphone from the brand. The 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration of Nothing Phone 2 is priced at Rs. 44,999. The phone is also available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, priced at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. It is available in Dark Gray and White colours and will go on sale via Flipkart and select retail outlets on July 21. Customers can also purchase the Nothing Phone 2 via the company’s ‘Nothing Drops’ pop-up stores in various cities, starting with Bengaluru on July 14 at 7pm IST.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nothing Phone 2 runs on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate that can range between 1Hz and 120Hz, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, along with SGS Low Blue Light and HDR10+ certifications. It is powered by Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with an Adreno 730 GPU

It is equipped with three high-definition microphones and a dual stereo speaker setup. The Nothing Phone 2 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor with EIS, a 114-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. On the front there is a 32-megapixel camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include WiFi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, two ambient light sensors (front and rear), e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,700mAh battery.