Railways fulfill Kerala commuters’ long-standing demand with introduction of new Rameswaram train.

The committee responded to the demand for a train from the Malabar region to Bengaluru by suggesting the extension of the Yeswanthpur-Kannur Express to Kozhikode. In support of this request, Krishnadas had previously approached Railway Board Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti, emphasizing the need for additional trains to facilitate pilgrim travel to Rameswaram.

Previously, Kerala faced the challenge of lacking a direct train to Rameswaram. Commuters from the state had to first reach Coimbatore or Kanniyakumari before catching another train to their desired destination. Moreover, the inconvenience was compounded by the fact that these trains did not operate daily.

To address the long-standing demand of rail commuters in Kerala, the Railways has taken steps to introduce a new train on the Mangalore-Rameswaram route, passing through the state. Additionally, the Railway Timetable Committee has recommended extending the Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Amruta Express to Rameswaram, fulfilling another passenger plea.

Following a meeting held at Secunderabad on Tuesday, the recommendations have been submitted to the Railway Board. P.K. Krishnadas, Chairman of the Indian Railways Passenger Amenities Committee, confirmed this development.