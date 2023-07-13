Sony launches new truly wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Sony WF-C700N truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. The TWS earphones will go on sale in the country on July 15 via Sony’s retail stores, the ShopatSC website, and major e-commerce websites in Black, Lavender, Sage Green, and White colours. The device is priced at Rs. 8,990.

The new TWS headset is equipped with a 5mm driver unit and supports both ANC and ambient noise modes. It is 360 Reality Audio certified and supports Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Personaliser app. You can also chat with your earphones on using the Focus on Chat feature. The Sony WF-C700N also supports multipoint connectivity, allowing it to connect to two devices concurrently.

The Sony WF-C700N headset offers a low-latency mode for viewing videos, as well as a fast-pairing mode for Android phones and Swift-Pair support for Windows 11 and Windows 10 computers. It supports the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs for media playback. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 15 hours of battery life with the included case. The Sony WF-C700N has an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. The Sony WF-C700N TWS headset supports voice controls using Google Assistant or Siri, on a connected Android or iPhone respectively.