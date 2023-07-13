NEWS

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

Jul 13, 2023, 04:14 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher today. BSE Sensex settled at 65,558.89, up 164.99 points or 0.25%. NSE Nifty ended at  19,413.80, up 29.50 points or 0.15%.

About 1322 shares advanced, 2037 shares declined, and 129 shares remained unchanged.  Top gainers in the market were Hindalco Industries, TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra. Top losers in the market were  Power Grid Corporation, Coal India, BPCL, UPL and Maruti Suzuki.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5% each. Selling was seen in the auto, capital goods, FMCG, healthcare, oil & gas and power sectors, while buying was witnessed in the bank, metal, realty and information technology stocks.

