Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher today. BSE Sensex settled at 65,558.89, up 164.99 points or 0.25%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,413.80, up 29.50 points or 0.15%.

About 1322 shares advanced, 2037 shares declined, and 129 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers in the market were Hindalco Industries, TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra. Top losers in the market were Power Grid Corporation, Coal India, BPCL, UPL and Maruti Suzuki.

Also Read: UAE authority announces full road closure of key road

BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5% each. Selling was seen in the auto, capital goods, FMCG, healthcare, oil & gas and power sectors, while buying was witnessed in the bank, metal, realty and information technology stocks.