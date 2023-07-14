Boult launches Crown smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Boult launched its Crown smartwatch in India. The new smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,499 and is available for purchase via the official Boult website. The watch is available in four colours – Black, Orange, Yellow, and Blue.

The new smartwatch from Boult sports a Zinc-Alloy metallic frame with a rectangular dial and a rotating crown. The Boult Crown features a 1.95-inch HD display offering a peak brightness of up to 900 nits. The wearable comes equipped with features like Bluetooth calling and smart health trackers including a heart rate sensor, blood pressure monitor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep monitoring. It gets Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and features a dedicated mic and speaker for calling.

It also gets support for over 100 sports modes including cricket, running, cycling, basketball, yoga, and swimming. There is a dedicated button for sports mode. Users can also choose from over 150 watch faces and eight different UI’s for the smartwatch. The watch also has AI voice assistance and Find My Phone features.

Other features on the Boult smartwatch include an inbuilt alarm clock, timer, stopwatch, weather notifications, sedentary reminders, and inbuilt mini games. The Boult Crown also offers smart notifications for messages, calls, and other apps from a connected smartphone.