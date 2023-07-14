Country’s domestic air passenger traffic grew 18.78 per cent in June

According to official figures issued on Thursday, the country’s domestic aviation passenger traffic increased 18.78% year on year to roughly 1.25 crore in June. IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, AirAsia India, and Akasa Air all increased their market share in June, despite the grounding of budget carrier Go First.

SpiceJet’s market share, on the other hand, has continued to fall, falling to 4.4 percent last month from 7.3 percent in January of this year. Domestic carriers flew 124.87 lakh people in June, up from 105.12 lakh in the same period last year, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

IndiGo boosted its market share to 63.2 percent from 61.4 percent in May, after carrying over 79 lakh passengers. Air India and AirAsia India (formerly rebranded as AIX Connect) of the Tata Group carried 12.37 lakh and 10.4 lakh passengers, respectively, in June. According to the research, Air India had a 9.7 percent market share, while AirAsia India had an 8 percent market share.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, had an 8.1% market share and carried 10.11 lakh passengers in June. Akasa Air, which launched in August of last year, has a market share of 4.9 percent and flew 6.18 lakh passengers last month. SpiceJet, which has been placed under increased scrutiny by the DGCA, flew 5.55 lakh passengers in June, and its market share fell to 4.4%.