Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on Richter scale strikes Gujarat’s Kutch

A magnitude 3 tremor struck Gujarat’s Kutch district in the early hours of Friday, but no one was killed or property was damaged, according to officials. According to them, the epicentre of the tremor occurred near Khavda town.

At 12.16 a.m., a magnitude 3 tremor was registered 35 km north-northwest (NNW) of Khavda in the Kutch area. It struck at a depth of 10 km, according to Institute of Seismological Research authorities.

According to district officials, no damage was reported as a result of the tremor.The Kutch district is located in a high-risk seismic zone, and moderate tremors are a common occurrence. In January 2001, the neighbourhood was devastated by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that killed over 20,000 people.