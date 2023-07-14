Fatal stabbing claims life of man at Kannur bar

In a deeply distressing turn of events, a tragic incident unfolded in Kattampally when a heated quarrel between individuals under the influence of alcohol escalated into a fatal act of violence. The victim, identified as Riyas, a 43-year-old resident of Chirakkal, met an untimely demise in a shocking act of stabbing at the Kairali Bar.

According to witnesses, the altercation between Riyas and another man spiraled out of control, leading to a violent confrontation within the premises of the bar. As tensions flared, the situation took a devastating turn when Riyas suffered grievous stab wounds, particularly on his stomach, leaving him in critical condition. Despite immediate medical attention, Riyas tragically succumbed to his injuries during the early hours of Friday.

Law enforcement agencies have sprung into action, intensifying their search for the perpetrator, who managed to flee the crime scene before authorities could apprehend them. Investigators are diligently working to identify and locate the individual responsible for this heinous act, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice.

The harrowing incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, prompting discussions about the need for improved safety measures and heightened vigilance within public establishments. The loss of Riyas has left his loved ones grieving, while the entire community mourns the senseless act of violence that claimed an innocent life.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrator to justice. The pursuit of truth and the quest for closure continue, as the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic loss.