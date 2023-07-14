Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar. The weakening of the US dollar and positive trend in the Indian share market supported the local currency. However, strengthening crude oil prices capped the gains of the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened strong at 81.97 against the dollar and then reached at 81.96, up by 12 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee had settled at 82.08 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19% to 99.26. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 2,237.93 crore.