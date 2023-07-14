Honor launches new foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Honor Magic V2 foldable smartphone was launched in China. The 16GB + 256GB variant of the Honor Magic V2 is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000), while the 16GB + 512GB variant is listed at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,500). The new smartphone is offered in Black, Gold, Silk Black, and Silk Purple colours.

The Honor Magic V2 sports a 7.92-inch full-HD+ (2344 × 2156 pixels) LTPO OLED inner display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent, a peak brightness level of up to 1600 nits, and pixel density of 402ppi. The outer display of the Magic V2 has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2376 × 1060 pixels) LTPO panel, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent, a peak brightness level of up to 2500 nits, and 120Hz refresh rate. Both screens offer Stylus support.

The new device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 740 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. The dual nano SIM-supported foldable boots Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera unit – a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide unit with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 20-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that also supports OIS. The front camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Honor Magic V2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W Honor SuperCharge charging technology .The phone also offers 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, GPS, NFC, and USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity.