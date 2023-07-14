Honor launches new smartwatch: Details

Mumbai: Honor launched its Watch 4 smartwatch in China. The Honor Watch 4 smartwatch is available at a special price of CNY 949 (roughly Rs. 10,850) in China. It comes in three different colours — Obsidian Black, Morning Glow Gold, and Cloud Water Blue.

Honor Watch 4 smartwatch sports a square dial with a 1.75-inch AMOLED display that offers HD resolution (450 x 390 pixels). The smartwatch has one physical side button. It supports Bluetooth calling and comes with e-SIM technology, that lets users make and receive phone calls directly from the watch.

It supports over 400 watch faces. The Honor Watch 4 comes with several smart health monitors including heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors. It also gets a sleep tracker and carries a 5-ATM water resistance rating.

The Honor Watch 4 comes equipped with 97 sports modes including outdoor running, indoor running, indoor cycling, and outdoor cycling. The Honor Watch 4 houses a 451mAh battery, that is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge with typical usage.