Hyundai Ioniq 5 N debuts at Goodwood Festival Of Speed

London: South-Korean automobile brand, Hyundai Motor Company has revealed its latest Ioniq 5 N. The car was debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England.

The Ioniq 5 N introduces exclusive performance features such as N Battery Preconditioning, N Race, N Pedal, N Brake Regen, N Drift Optimizer, N Torque Distribution, N Launch Control, N Grin Boost, and many more.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is powered by dual-electric motors. The engine delivers 609bhp. The front motor churns out 226bhp, while the rear motor gives out 383bhp. The car will take only 3.4 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100kmph.It has a top speed of 260kmph.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N features black trim parts, a rear spoiler, and vibrant red accents. The N variant sits 20mm lower, is 50mm wider, and stretches 80mm longer. It also flaunts larger 21-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in top-of-the-line Pirelli P-Zero rubber.