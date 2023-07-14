In Delhi’s Mukundpur, three children died while bathing in floodwater

In Mukundpur, an area of Delhi, at least three children died on Friday while taking a bath in floodwater.

The children jumped in the ditch at a metro construction site to take a bath, but they died there. A little after three in the afternoon, the accident happened. The group was taken to a hospital shortly after the tragedy, where doctors pronounced them dead.

Piyush (13), Nikhil (10), and Ashish (13), who died, have been identified. Police are currently looking into the situation.

The Yamuna River’s rise has caused flooding in the nation’s capital during the previous few days. Despite some important portions of the city being under water, the Yamuna’s water levels on Friday decreased to 208.25 metres after breaking a 45-year record in Delhi.