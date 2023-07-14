In road accident in Thane, pickup van driver, over 800 chickens died

The two carriers collided near Murbad in Maharashtra’s Thane district, killing the driver of a pickup van and more than 800 hens being transported in another vehicle, according to authorities on Friday.

The incident happened early on Thursday. ‘A tempo transporting chickens was on its way to Badlapur, while the pickup van was going towards Malshej Ghat. Around 5 am, the two vehicles collided near Ambele village, located around 10 kilometres from Murbad,’ a police official said.

According to a Murbad police station official, the pickup van driver, Prakash Dukre, died away immediately and over 800 chickens that were being transported in the tempo were killed by being crushed to death.

The driver’s body was taken to a government hospital for a post-mortem, while the chicken’s bodies were being disposed of.