Indian Railways allows additional stoppages to these trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has planned to provide additional stoppages to various trains going towards South India. . The national transporter stated that further stoppages had been added on an experimental basis.

List of trains with additional stoppages:

1) 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Express: The train will also stop at Quilandi railway station from July 15 onwards. It will now arrive at 03:09 hrs and will depart at 03:10 hrs. The train which runs on all 7 days, takes around 50 hrs and 20 minutes to cover a distance of 3066 km.

2) Hyderabad Deccan Nampally-Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express: The train will now also halt at Jammikunta railway station from July 16 onwards. It will depart at 01:45 hrs and will arrive at Jammikunta at 01:44 hrs. It runs on all days of the week. The train usually takes 28 hrs and 40 minutes to cover a distance of 1676 kms.

3) 12611/12622 MGR Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express: From July 15 onwards, the train will also stop at Warangal. It will depart at 14:14 hrs and will arrive in Warangal at 14:12 hrs. It operates only on one day, i.e., Saturday.