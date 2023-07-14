Investigation underway as wild elephant discovered buried in Thrissur rubber plantation.

In a perplexing discovery, a wild elephant’s lifeless body was unearthed in a rubber plantation located in Chelakkara, Thrissur, stirring intrigue and prompting investigations. According to a senior forest official, the carcass is estimated to be approximately 15 days to a month old, suggesting a recent demise.

The deceased elephant is presumed to be under 15 years old and was found on the property of Roy, who is currently evading authorities. Utilizing an excavator, the forest department meticulously unearthed the elephant’s skeletal remains, revealing an absence of a 14 cm portion of its tusk. Remarkably, this missing section had been confiscated on July 1 by officials in Kodanad, raising suspicions. The extracted tusk fragment will be dispatched to Thrissur for further examination.

“Our inspection was prompted by information received from the Machad range officer. During the search, we discovered the elephant carcass. The post-mortem is currently underway, and we are striving to determine the cause of death,” stated the forest official, highlighting the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, state forest minister A K Saseendran addressed the media, acknowledging the presence of an enigmatic aura surrounding the incident. He emphasized, “If the elephant was electrocuted by power lines, the locals would have informed us. If someone intentionally killed the elephant, we will take decisive action.” The minister’s remarks hint at the possibility of foul play and an intention to hold any wrongdoers accountable.