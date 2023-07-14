Islamic New Year: Dubai announces holiday for public sector

Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced Islamic New Year holiday for public sector. The authority informed that Friday, 21 July 2023, will be an official paid holiday for all public sector employees.

Earlier the Federal Authority of Human Resources in the UAE has announced that Friday, 21 July, 2023, will be an official paid holiday for all public sector employees in the UAE.

The Dubai Government has aligned their public holiday with the Federal Authorities. This comes in the implementation of a Cabinet Resolution on official holidays in the public and private sectors in the UAE in 2023.