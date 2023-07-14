DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Islamic New Year: Dubai announces holiday for public sector

Jul 14, 2023, 03:43 pm IST

Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced Islamic New Year holiday for public sector. The authority informed that  Friday, 21 July 2023, will be an official paid holiday for all public sector employees.

Earlier the Federal Authority of Human Resources in the UAE has announced that Friday, 21 July, 2023, will be an official paid holiday for all public sector employees in the UAE.

Also Read: Indian Railways allows additional stoppages to these trains: Full list 

The Dubai Government has aligned their public holiday with the Federal Authorities. This comes in the implementation of a Cabinet Resolution on official holidays in the public and private sectors in the UAE in 2023.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Jul 14, 2023, 03:43 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button