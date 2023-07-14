Kerala produces 99 lakh kg of medical waste amid Covid crisis

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Kerala accumulated a staggering 9,938 tonnes of biomedical waste from March 2020 to June last year. The state’s Covid treatment centers alone contributed approximately 99,38,945 kg of this waste, which was subsequently collected and processed at the IMAGE waste treatment plant located in Malampuzha, Palakkad district.

The need for dedicated waste management became apparent on March 19, 2020, when the state directed the IMAGE facility to segregate and handle biomedical waste separately. Initially, there were 35 Covid centers, but by August 2021, the number had surged to over 1,800. Consequently, the waste quantity soared, leading to an increase in the capacity of three out of the five incinerators, along with the establishment of a new one.

However, the process of setting up new waste treatment plants has faced delays. The IMAGE facility, operating under the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Malampuzha, has been responsible for collecting and processing biomedical waste from 19,929 healthcare institutions in both the government and private sectors across Kerala for more than two decades. Recognizing the escalating waste volume, proposals were made for additional plants in Kannur, Kottayam, and Idukki districts, but these plans have yet to materialize.

Presently, efforts are underway to establish a new waste treatment plant in Adoor, Pathanamthitta district. Environmental approvals are anticipated within the next two months, marking a significant step towards addressing the pressing need for improved waste management in Kerala.