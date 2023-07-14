Modi and Macron unite for French National Day festivities as a symbol of diplomatic collaboration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be joining President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for the French National Day celebrations on Friday. As the Guest of Honour, Modi’s official two-day visit to the French capital holds great significance. The French National Day, known as Bastille Day, commemorates the historic storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789.

The highlight of the festivities is the Bastille Day parade, in which a 269-member Indian contingent, comprising Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel, will proudly participate. Alongside attending the parade, Modi will engage in various interactions with thought leaders and businesspeople, including a meeting with the president of the French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet.

It is worth noting that Modi’s presence at the French National Day celebrations follows in the footsteps of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who attended as a guest of honour in 2009. Additionally, the Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, Lise Talbot Barré, will bestow the prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres to acclaimed Carnatic vocalist Padma Shri Aruna Sairam and flutist Shashank Subramanyam in honor of the occasion.

Dr. George Rajan, the coordinator for French with the Ministry of Education of Pondicherry, will also be recognized with the Chevalier des Palmes académiques award.