Mukhtar Ansari tells lawyer during hearing for murder case, to share images of witnesses

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari was accused of threatening a witness during the virtual hearing of a murder case on Thursday, and a police report was then made against him. Ansari was caught on camera asking his lawyer for pictures of the case’s witnesses so he could threaten and intimidate them.

In the MP-MLA court in Azamgarh, Mukhtar Ansari was on trial for the 2014 slaying of a labourer from Bihar. Ram Iqbal, a labourer, was shot and killed on February 6, 2014, in Tarwan, Bihar’s Aira Kala village.

Along with 10 other people, Mukhtar Ansari was accused in the incident. Ansari was the subject of new conspiracy claims, which prompted the filing of a gangster act case.

Ansari requested the photographs of the case’s witnesses from his attorney during his appearance via video conference with the goal of intimidating and threatening them.

One of the case’s witnesses claimed to have received threats. Ansari was the subject of a complaint made by Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya on Thursday under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Ansari has been charged with similar offences before. He is currently being tried for two other cases.

Speaking about the incident, Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said, ‘Mafia Mukhtar Ansari, the leader of the notorious IS 191 gang, attempted to intimidate a witness in an ongoing court case. An FIR has been filed based on this information, and a thorough investigation is underway.’

‘We have also taken necessary measures to ensure the complete safety of the witnesses. To facilitate effective prosecution and expedite justice in pending cases against this mafia leader, we have constituted a dedicated special cell,’ he added.