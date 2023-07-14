Number of active covid cases dropped to 1396

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Friday, India has recorded 52 new coronavirus infections, while the number of current cases has decreased to 1,396. The death toll was at 5,31,914, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.

According to the health ministry website, the total number of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (4,49,94,765), with a countrywide recovery rate of 98.81 percent. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,61,455, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent.

According to the ministry’s website, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country as part of the statewide vaccination campaign.