PM Modi receives several gifts from President Macron! Here’s the list..

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to France, was presented with several gifts — with historical and cultural linkages — by French President Emmanuel Macron during a private dinner on Thursday.

Here’s the list of gifts presented to PM Modi:

1. A framed facsimile of the photograph ‘A Parisian presenting flowers to a Sikh’, July 14, 1916

PM Modi was presented with the photo which pays tribute to the Indian soldiers who fought in Europe alongside France during World War-I (1914-1918). It also evokes India and France’s long-standing shared battle to defend universal values. Notably, several Indian battalions are partaking in the Bastille Day parade today. The photo depicts a passer-by giving flowers to a Sikh officer from the Indian Expeditionary Force (IEF) deployed in France. At the time this snapshot was taken, the Battle of the Somme, in which the IEF were fighting, had already begun.

This photo was taken on the Champs-Elysees during the military parade of July 14, 1916, by a photo reporter from the Meurisse news agency. The original copy of the photo is still located at the National Library of France. In World War I, some 1.3 million Indians volunteered to fight for Britain, including 877,000 combatants. Over 70,000 of them lost their lives, including about 9,000 in France and Belgium. Most of these combatants were from ‘warrior peoples’ in the north of the Indian subcontinent, like the Sikh soldiers marching on the Champs-Elysees.

2. Reproduction of the Charlemagne chessmen (11th century)

PM Modi was also presented with the reproduced version of ‘Charlemagne’ chessmen, which represents Indian origins of the game of chess and the long history of trade between India and Europe. This unique item represents both the long history of trade between India and Europe, with the elephant piece recalling the Indian origins of the game of chess, and the expertise of French companies in terms of innovation and new technologies. ‘Chaturanga’, the common ancestor of European and Chinese chess, appeared in India from the 7th century CE.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi is himself a chess enthusiast. During his term as Chief Minister of Gujarat, he attended the world record event for the most games of chess played simultaneously in one location, in Ahmedabad in December 2010. The ‘Charlemagne’ chessmen are stored at the Cabinet des Medailles at the National Library of France, and were formerly at the Treasury of the Basilica of Saint-Denis. They take their name from the legend stating that they were given as a gift to the Frankish Emperor by the Abbasid Caliph Harun al-Rashid. Actually, they were made at the end of the 11th century, probably in Southern Italy, given the equipment used by the characters and the presence of elephants as bishops.

3. Marcel Proust, Le temps retrouve (Time Regained), Pleiade and English edition of A la recherche du temps perdu (In Search of Lost Time)

Prime Minister Modi was also presented with some famous and historic works of French literature. A la recherche du temps perdu (In Search of Lost Time) is a series of novels by Marcel Proust (1871-1922) published between 1913 and 1927 and recognized as one of the most important works of French literature of the early 20th century. Le temps retrouve (Time Regained) is its seventh and final volume, which was published posthumously. The Bibliotheque de la Pleiade collection represents academic excellence and the most outstanding contributions of French authors to world culture. As Prime Minister Modi does not speak French, this edition comes with its English translation.

This volume IV of A la recherche du temps perdu from the Bibliotheque de la Pleiade includes the final two volumes of the original work, Albertine disparue (The Fugitive) and Le temps retrouvé (Time Regained), a number of drafts and outlines by the author and much academic commentary. It was published in 1989. The English edition, Everyman’s Library, also includes the final two volumes of A la recherché du temps perdu. The translation is by CK Scott Moncrieff (1889-1930), a contemporary of Proust and the original translator of Proust into English, as revised by Terence Kilmartin (1922-1991). This version is considered to be one of the best English translations of Proust.

Meanwhile, during the private dinner, Prime Minister Modi was also presented with ‘Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour’, the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. With this, PM Modi became the first Indian PM to receive this honour. This award comes in recognition of the Prime Minister’s role in the excellent relationship of friendship and trust between France and India.

PM Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday to a ceremonial welcome. He was recieved by his France counterpart Elisabeth Borne and later addressed the Indian diaspora in the France capital. He will also join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day celebration today in Paris as the Guest of Honour. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force as part of the military contingent, are also set to participate in the Bastille Day flypast over the Champs Elysees, Paris. Indian Army’s Punjab Regiment, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force have all started gearing up for the parade.