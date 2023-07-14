Promotes use of millets and healthy eating practices among the armed forces

Millets and healthy eating practises will be promoted among the armed services by serving a millet-based menu in messes, canteens, and other food outlets. With this in mind, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday.

The goal is also to ensure that the defence personnel have access to safe and nutritional meals. The MoU was signed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. They also released a book called ‘Healthy Recipes for Defence’ to promote the consumption of Shree Anna or millets and their health advantages.

According to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry, it wants to raise awareness among employees about the nutritional benefits of diet diversity and millet-based food products. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Lt. Gen. Preet Mohinder Singh, Director General (Supplies and Transport), Ministry of Defence (MoD), and Inoshi Sharma, Executive Director, FSSAI.

The MoU will also encourage Armed Forces and community families to adopt nutritional diets, make healthy food choices, and preserve food safety. The FSSAI-created cookbook covers a variety of millet-based meals. It will be a wonderful resource for the MoD’s various canteens and food outlets. Given the hard terrains and varying climatic conditions that defence personnel encounter, the importance of nutrition diversification becomes clear. According to the statement, millets are known for their nutritious richness and can contribute to a well-balanced and diverse diet.