Rishi Sunak announces that the fees and health surcharge paid by visa applicants will rise significantly

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that visa applicants, including Indians, will face a significant increase in fees and health surcharge paid towards the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), which is funded by the state. This rise is intended to meet the public sector wage increase in the country.

Sunak confirmed a 5 to 7 percent hike in various public sectors, including teachers, police, and junior doctors. However, he emphasized that the government would not borrow more money or raise taxes to fund these raises due to concerns about inflation.

To find the necessary funds, Sunak stated that visa application fees and the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) would be increased. He mentioned that all visa application fees and the IHS would go up significantly, raising over GBP 1 billion.

In addition, government departments will be asked to reprioritize their spending as a second measure to cover the higher wage bill. This reprioritization does not involve job cuts or reductions in services, but rather a shift in focus towards different priorities.

The Conservative party government led by Rishi Sunak has faced significant pressure and disputes over public sector pay, leading to strikes in schools and hospitals.

Junior doctors in England, for example, initiated a five-day strike after their demand for a 35 percent pay increase was rejected.

Sunak declared that his wage offer was final and that further industrial action would not change the decision. He emphasized that there would be no more talks on pay and that the settlement reached was a fair deal for workers and taxpayers.

Overall, the fee and health surcharge increase for visa applicants, along with reprioritization of government spending, are measures taken by the UK government to address the public sector wage increase without borrowing more money or increasing taxes.