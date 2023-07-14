Russian lawmakers votes in favour of new legislation that makes gender reassignment illegal

Russian lawmakers passed new legislation on Friday that criminalizes gender reassignment, solidifying the country’s reputation as an ultra-conservative society. The law prohibits any medical procedures or interventions aimed at changing a person’s gender, as well as the alteration of gender markers on official documents and public records. Individuals who have already undergone gender reassignment will be banned from adopting children, and their marriages will be nullified.

The State Duma, the lower house of parliament, unanimously approved the bill, which was initiated by Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin and members of all factions. The legislation now needs to be approved by the upper house of parliament and President Vladimir Putin, but given the loyalty of most Kremlin lawmakers to Putin, it is expected to pass without significant opposition.

The bill was introduced a little over a month ago by senior lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy, who stated that the legislation is intended to protect Russia’s cultural and family values, as well as counter the perceived infiltration of Western anti-family ideology.

The passage of this bill is a significant blow to the LGBTQ+ community in Russia, which has already faced immense pressure, particularly during the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Moscow has implemented a series of measures to suppress pro-LGBTQ+ behavior, viewing it as deviant and influenced by the West.

President Vladimir Putin has consistently expressed staunch opposition to gender identity issues, criticizing gender equality advocates and resisting any changes that challenge Russia’s conservative society. He has argued against children being taught that they have the choice to change their gender and accused “liberals” of promoting gender ideology without consulting psychologists, describing it as a crime against humanity disguised as progress.

The new legislation further restricts the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ individuals in Russia, reinforcing a conservative social and political environment that undermines gender diversity and personal autonomy.