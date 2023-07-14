Sahal bids farewell to Kerala Blasters, set to join Mohun Bagan

Star player Sahal Abdul Samad has officially parted ways with Kerala Blasters, confirming his imminent move to Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The transfer deal, involving a player exchange and an undisclosed transfer fee, has been agreed upon by the clubs.

In a tweet on Friday, Blasters expressed their bittersweet emotions, bidding farewell to Sahal and wishing him the best in his future endeavors. Throughout his tenure with Blasters, the 26-year-old talent showcased his skills, scoring an impressive 10 goals in 92 games.

Meanwhile, as part of the swap deal, defender Pritam Kotal, who previously represented Bagan, is now poised to join the Blasters.