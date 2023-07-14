Strong earthquake hits Mexico

Mexico City: A stron earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the richter scale struck the coast of Chiapas in Mexico on Friday. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Also Read: Honda launches Dio 125 in India: Price, features

The state’s civil protection confirmed that there were no immediate reports of material damage, injuries or fatalities.The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology also detected the quake, registering a 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale.