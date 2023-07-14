Things you should sacrifice for a better relationship

As per experts, one can build a strong married life if he or she give up 5 things. And here are they:

Unrealistic expectations: To have a beautiful relationship one must give up unrealistic expectations. Unrealistic expectations will ruin your life as it leads to misunderstanding, resentment and bitterness. Expect only what does not pressurize your partner.

Quit controlling each other: One must have to practice balancing his/her individuality and conformity. One have to bend and pay equal regard to his/her partner’s opinions. If you are not doing that then you are adding all the necessary toxic elements to your marriage.

Give up possessiveness: Your partner is not your property. No matter how long you two have been together. Everyone needs to have their respective space to breathe and grow. Trust each other because possessiveness is nothing but a huge hurdle for your partner and you will make him/her run away from you.

Stop criticizing: Instead of criticizing, start appreciating the small things he/she does for you. Compliment your partner for the good things and for pulling off something that is otherwise insignificant for many people.

Quit trying to fix your partner: You cannot fix a person. Your partner cannot be perfect. Every human has vices and you have to accept that.