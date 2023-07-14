Tom Cruise starer film Mission Impossible 7 heading for record $250mn opening

Tom Cruise’s return as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is exceeding expectations, with the film set to achieve a franchise record in its extended five-day opening weekend. According to Forbes, it is projected to earn between $85 million and $95 million in the US, surpassing the previous record set by Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2018, which made $61 million during its debut. Overseas, the film is expected to earn around $160 million, bringing its global total to $250 million.

Mission: Impossible movies typically have a slow start but benefit from strong word-of-mouth promotion, leading to sustained success at the box office.

The film features Esai Morales as the villain Gabriel, who is aligned with the antagonistic AI program known as the Entity. Returning from previous films are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny. Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss join the cast for this installment.

The movie’s plot centers around Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embarking on their most perilous mission yet: to locate a new and terrifying weapon that poses a threat to humanity. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a race against time begins. Confronted by a powerful and enigmatic enemy, Ethan is forced to prioritize his mission above all else, even the lives of those he cares about.